Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
About Intertrust
Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.
Receive News & Ratings for Intertrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.