Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.47. 58,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 83,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26.

