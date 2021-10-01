Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.38

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 217977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

