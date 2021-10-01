Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

