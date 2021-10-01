Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

