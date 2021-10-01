Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $2,248,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.25. 2,810,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

