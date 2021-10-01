Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 75 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.