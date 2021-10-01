Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantest (ATEYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY):

9/30/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Advantest Corporation is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. "

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.50. 14,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest Co. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

