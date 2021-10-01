Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 291,719 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

ISBC stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

