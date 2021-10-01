ION (ION) Trading 59.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ION has a total market capitalization of $404,154.06 and approximately $122.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00496599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,658,807 coins and its circulating supply is 13,758,807 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

