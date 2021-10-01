IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $905,585.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056271 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.