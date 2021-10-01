IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

