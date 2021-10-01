IQeon (IQN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $440,871.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $440,871.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00232470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012692 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

