iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $76,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

