iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.73 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.