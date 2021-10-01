iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.48. 1,387 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

