iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

