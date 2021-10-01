iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 661,053 shares.The stock last traded at $242.97 and had previously closed at $241.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.37.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,800,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,025,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.