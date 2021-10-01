iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.91. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,053. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

