iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $79,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,916. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

