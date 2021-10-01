iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $79,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

