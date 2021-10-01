iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.12 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

