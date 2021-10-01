iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $433.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

