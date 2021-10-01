ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Trading 4.5% Higher

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

