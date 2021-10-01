ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of ITT worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

