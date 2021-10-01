ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 20,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

