J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

