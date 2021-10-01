Jarvis+ Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.21 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

