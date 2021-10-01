Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 346.9% in September

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

