Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 346.9% in September

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the August 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Jervois Mining
