John M. Albertine Sells 1,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.