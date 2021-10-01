Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

NYSE JLL opened at $248.09 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.