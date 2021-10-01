JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 37,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

