JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,860. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

