JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.75. Diageo has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

