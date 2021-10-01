Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,730. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Jupai alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.