Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,730. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

