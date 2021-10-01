Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €0.80 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

JVTSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

