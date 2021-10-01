Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €0.80 ($0.94) target price on the stock.
JVTSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.14.
