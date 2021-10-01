K21 (K21) Reaches Market Cap of $10.47 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, K21 has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $1.40 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,398,215 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

