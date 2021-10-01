K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 346,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 777,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

