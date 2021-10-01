Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CA Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Shares of KHOTF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,849. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.