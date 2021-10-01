Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $109,740.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.36. 90,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

