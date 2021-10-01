Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $109,740.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:KALU traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.36. 90,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
