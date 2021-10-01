Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.56 and its 200-day moving average is $279.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.