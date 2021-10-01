Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00.

Shares of KRTX traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 159,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.