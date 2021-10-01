Kava.io 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00496599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

