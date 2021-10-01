KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.73. 17,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.