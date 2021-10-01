KeeperDAO Price Tops $131.83 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $131.83 or 0.00275052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $81.42 million and $1.91 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

