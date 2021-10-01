KEMPER Corp Sells 1,707 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KEMPER Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $224.39. 150,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

