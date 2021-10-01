KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $16,787.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.