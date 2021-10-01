keyTango (TANGO) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $42,637.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

