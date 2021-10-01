Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

