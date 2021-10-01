Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.22 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $108.89 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00729530 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,685,265,107 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,298,839 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

